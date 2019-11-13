Play

Daniels (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Suns, but he's unlikely to see the court unless "needed", Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

It seems like the Lakers will opt to take it easy with Daniels, who is recovering from a knee injury. In 15.2 minutes per game, he's averaging 5.4 points and 1.6 rebounds.

