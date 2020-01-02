Lakers' Troy Daniels: Does not score against Phoenix
Daniels didn't score a single point (0-1 FG) in four minutes during Wednesday's 117-107 win over the Suns.
Daniels has reached double-digit minutes twice and has gathered four DNP designations over the Lakers' last 10 games. He is struggling to produce when given the chance and, considering recent tendencies, he shouldn't be much of a factor off the bench for the Lakers moving forward.
