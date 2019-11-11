Lakers' Troy Daniels: Drills three triples Sunday
Daniels contributed 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds and one block in 17 minutes during Sunday's 113-104 loss to Toronto.
Daniels scored 11 points off the Laker bench during Sunday's loss, ending with 3-of-5 from the three-point line. Daniels is a known sharpshooter and that is certainly a skill the Lakers are going to need from time-to-time. If you can catch him on the right night, Daniels could be a solid three-point streamer but be prepared for a number of duds mixed in with the odd good game.
