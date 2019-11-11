Lakers' Troy Daniels: Headed for MRI
Daniels will undergo a precautionary MRI on his right knee, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Daniels apparently tweaked his right knee during Monday's practice, leaving his status for Tuesday's game in Phoenix up in the air. His availability should clear up once the results of his MRI are known.
