Lakers' Troy Daniels: Not expected to play Tuesday
Daniels (knee) isn't expected to be cleared to play Tuesday against the Suns, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
While it appears Daniels will end up sitting out of this one, coach Frank Vogel did note that "there's a chance" the VCU product could return. His availability will likely depend on how he fares during shootaround.
