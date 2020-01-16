Lakers' Troy Daniels: Pops off for 17 points
Daniels amassed 17 points (6-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 119-118 loss to Orlando.
Daniels hit four triples Wednesday, ending with a season-high 17 points. He can be a sneaky source of three-pointers when afforded sufficient playing time. Unfortunately, that is not an every night occurrence, highlighted by the fact he played only three minutes in the game prior.
