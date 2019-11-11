Lakers' Troy Daniels: Questionable with knee injury
Daniels (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Phoenix, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.
Daniels underwent an MRI earlier in the day Monday, and while the team has yet to reveal the details of the injury, it's good to hear that he has a chance to play Tuesday. Expect an update closer to tipoff.
