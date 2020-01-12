Daniels produced 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt) and six rebounds in 21 minutes during Saturday's 125-110 win over Oklahoma City.

The 28-year-old shot nicely in the middle quarters with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and set season-highs in both rebounds and minutes played. Daniels received a more significant workload due to team injuries, so it's highly unlikely he'll continue to produce at this rate unless most of his teammates are out.