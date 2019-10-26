Lakers' Troy Daniels: Scores 15 points in win
Daniels produced 15 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and a steal in 21 minutes during Friday's win over Utah.
Daniels finished third on the team in points, leading the bench unit by a sizable margin. The veteran sharpshooter's hit 5-of-13 attempts from downtown over his first two games, clearly benefitting from the easy looks generated by LeBron James. If he's able to sufficiently keep up on the defensive end, Daniels has the offensive chops to embed himself as a steady option within the Lakers' second unit going forward.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.