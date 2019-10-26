Daniels produced 15 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and a steal in 21 minutes during Friday's win over Utah.

Daniels finished third on the team in points, leading the bench unit by a sizable margin. The veteran sharpshooter's hit 5-of-13 attempts from downtown over his first two games, clearly benefitting from the easy looks generated by LeBron James. If he's able to sufficiently keep up on the defensive end, Daniels has the offensive chops to embed himself as a steady option within the Lakers' second unit going forward.