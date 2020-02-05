Daniels knocked down his lone shot attempt -- a three-pointer -- and accrued no other statistics in four minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Lakers' 129-102 win over the Spurs.

Since popping off for a season-high 17 points in a Jan. 15 loss to the Magic, Daniels has been only an occasional member of coach Frank Vogel's rotation. He's gone unused in two of the Lakers' last eight games and has topped out at 14 minutes during his six appearances over that stretch, averaging only 2.5 points while shooting 27.8 percent from the field.