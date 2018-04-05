Ennis contributed 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), seven assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 122-112 overtime win over the Spurs.

With Lonzo Ball (knee) still sidelined, Ennis continues to see appreciable run off the bench. The fourth-year guard has back-to-back 10-point efforts, and he's been shooting well over the last seven games. Factoring in Wednesday's contest, Ennis has posted success rates between 40.0 and 66.7 percent in each of those outings, and he's supplemented his offensive contributions by dishing out between four and seven assists over the last four.