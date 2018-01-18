Ennis scored nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3pt) while adding three rebounds and three assists across 20 minutes during Wednesday's 114-90 loss to the Thunder.

Ennis started his second straight game due to the injury to Lonzo Ball (knee), but he struggled at both ends in a head-to-head matchup with Russell Westbrook and finished with a rather pedestrian stat line. He enjoyed one tremendously successful game against the Rockets on New Year's Eve, but he's otherwise failed to catch the eye in any of his extended outings this season. Ball's health will directly determine Ennis' role for Friday's game against the Pacers.