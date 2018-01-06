Lakers' Tyler Ennis: Heading back to bench Friday
Ennis will shift back to a bench role for Friday's game against the Hornets, Bill Oram of the Orange County Register reports.
Ennis has started the last three games at point guard with Lonzo Ball (shoulder) out, averaging 10.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.3 steals across 29.7 minutes during that stretch. However, Ball has now been cleared for a return and will take back his starting role, which sends Ennis to the bench. Unless Ball goes down with another injury, Ennis can be avoided in the majority of fantasy leagues with the demotion.
