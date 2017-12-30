Lakers' Tyler Ennis: Out Friday
Ennis is dealing with flu-like symptoms, and will miss Friday's contest against the Clippers as a result.
Ennis has been on the outside of the Lakers' regular rotation this season, so his absence is unlikely to have any impact on the game. He will look to return Sunday against the Rockets.
