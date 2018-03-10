Lakers' Tyler Ennis: Plays 17 minutes in defeat
Ennis had eight points (3/3 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three assists, one rebound, one steal and one block in 17 minutes during Friday's 125-116 loss to Denver.
Ennis provided a nice spark off the bench Friday, hitting all three of his shots to finish with eight points. He has flashed his upside this season when afforded some extra playing time. With Lonzo Ball now fully healthy, and Isaiah Thomas on the roster, He is going to see only limited playing time and remains a non-factor in fantasy leagues.
