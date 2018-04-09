Ennis accounted for 22 points (9-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and three steals across 29 minutes in Sunday's 112-97 loss to the Jazz.

Ennis saw extended playing time after the Lakers fell behind by a sizable margin in the second half, and he parlayed the opportunity into a career-high scoring total. The 23-year-old has been able to log double-digit minutes in nine straight games, a span during which starter Lonzo Ball (knee) has missed six contests. With only two games remaining in the regular season, it's possible that Ball is held out for precautionary reasons and Ennis therefore continues to see the 20-minute-plus workload he's enjoyed over the last four games.