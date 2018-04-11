Lakers' Tyler Ennis: Productive off bench Tuesday
Ennis supplied 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 23 minutes in a 105-99 loss to the Rockets on Tuesday.
Ennis was productive once again with extended run, posting his fourth double-digit scoring effort in the last five games. The fourth-year guard has shot between 44.4 and 57.1 percent in those contests while providing solid contributions across the rest of the stat sheet. Ennis should be in line for another solid workload in Wednesday's finale against the Clippers.
