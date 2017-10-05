Lakers' Tyler Ennis: Productive over limited minutes in start
Ennis supplied eight points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and three assists across 12 minutes in Wednesday's 122-104 preseason loss to the Nuggets.
With Lonzo Ball (ankle) taking a seat Wednesday, Ennis drew the start at the point, although he wasn't in there for long. He did provide solid production during his modest time on the court and is now averaging 6.5 points, 5.0 assists and 1.5 rebounds across 14.5 minutes over the first three exhibitions. Despite his run with the first team Wednesday, Ennis is likely facing an uphill climb for minutes once the regular season kicks off, considering he's looking up at Jordan Clarkson and Ball on the point guard depth chart.
