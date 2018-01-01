Ennis posted 20 points (8-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds and two steals in 45 minutes during Sunday's 148-142 loss to the Rockets.

Ennis was a thorn in the side of many a fantasy player on Sunday, as Jordan Clarkson was widely owned and a presumptive lock for production on this slate. Instead, Ennis stepped in for 45 minutes of play and recorded a double-double. As he often does, coach Luke Walton rode the hot hand and kept Ennis in the game until he fouled out. It's not hard to come to the assumption that the Lakers might also be testing their reserves as a precursor to dealing Clarkson, as he's been the focal point of trade conversation in the local press. Ennis' decent night puts a bit of a blocker on gleaning any upside from the Lakers' one slot until Lonzo Ball returns.