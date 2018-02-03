Lakers' Tyler Ennis: Returns to bench
Ennis will come off the bench in Friday's game against Brooklyn, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.
Ennis has started the past few games for the Lakers but he's being benched in favor of Josh Hart for Friday's game. Expect Ennis to see his minutes reduced slightly now that he's coming off the bench.
