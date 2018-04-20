Lakers' Tyler Ennis: Sees most games in NBA in career
Ennis mustered 4.1 points, 1.9 assists and 1.8 rebounds across 54 games played with the Lakers in 2017-18.
Ennis appeared in the most games and played the most minutes in his career with the Lakers in 2017-18 but responded by averaging the lowest scoring and assist total he has had in two years. The former first-round draft pick from Syracuse holds a team option of about $1.7 million for next season and it's unknown right now if the Lakers will elect to pick it up.
