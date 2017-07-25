Lakers' Tyler Ennis: Signs one-year minimum deal with Lakers
Ennis agreed to a one-year minimum deal with the Lakers on Tuesday, Ramona Shelbourne of ESPN reports.
Ennis, who was traded from the Rockets to the Lakers at last year's deadline, has opted to stick with the team for another season. In 53 appearances during the 2016-17 campaign, Ennis posted 4.3 points and 1.6 assists across 11.1 minutes per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from beyond the arc. While he's shown enough upside to warrant a contract, Ennis will likely struggle for playing time again next season, as he's likely slated behind the likes of Lonzo Ball and Jordan Clarkson on the depth chart.
