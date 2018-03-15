Lakers' Tyler Ennis: Tallies 12 points in 12 minutes Wednesday
Ennis poured in 12 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added one rebound, one assist and one steal across 12 minutes in Wednesday's 117-106 loss to the Warriors.
The 23-year-old has been playing sparingly for some time now, so Wednesday's mini-surge was certainly a surprise. Ennis' minutes total did serve as his third double-digit allotment in eight March contests, but he's also logged a trio of DNP-CDs and played six and one minute, respectively, in the other two contests during that sample. Given that his playing time has been considerable sporadic for more than a month, Ennis currently retains next to no fantasy value under present circumstances, despite the fact he's proven capable of serviceable production when given the opportunity in the past.
