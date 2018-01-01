Ennis (illness) will start at point guard Sunday against the Rockets, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

Ennis is good to go after missing Friday's game against the Clippers with the flu. This will mark his first start of the season, though Jordan Clarkson is still expected to see the lion's share of minutes at point guard in the absence of Lonzo Ball (shoulder). Ennis is averaging just 1.8 points across 5.8 minutes per game this season.