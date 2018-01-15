Lakers' Tyler Ennis: Will start at point guard Monday
Ennis will pick up the spot start at point guard for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Clay Bailey of the Commercial Appeal reports.
Usual starter Lonzo Ball has been ruled out with a left knee sprain, which opens an opportunity for Ennis to pick up the start in his place. In three previous starts this season, Ennis has averaged 10.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists across 29.9 minutes, so he should see an uptick in his overall production with the promotion and could be a potential punt-play option for those in desperate need of a salary break in Monday's DFS slate.
