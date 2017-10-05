Lakers' Tyler Ennis: Will start at point guard Wednesday
Ennis will start at point guard for Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Nuggets, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.
Rookie sensation Lonzo Ball is dealing with an ankle injury and has been ruled out, which allows Ennis to draw the start in his place. He'll pick up a few extra minutes Wednesday, but will likely be off the fantasy radar once the regular season approaches while working as the third option behind both Ball and Jordan Clarkson.
