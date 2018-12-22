Chandler (illness) will play and presumably start at center for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Chandler was one of a handful of Lakers dealing with an illness heading into the game. All of them will ultimately give it a go. With JaVale McGee (illness) still sidelined, the veteran big man should once again see a relatively healthy workload.

