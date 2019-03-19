Lakers' Tyson Chandler: Available Tuesday
Chandler (neck) is available Tuesday against the Bucks, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Chandler hasn't played since March 2 due to neck soreness, but he'll be available to make his return Tuesday. That said, considering the Lakers' place in the standings, there's little reason to throw the veteran out on the court for an extended period of time.
More News
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.