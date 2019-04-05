Chandler (illness) will play Thursday against the Warriors, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Chandler has missed the last five matchups while dealing with the flu, but he's feeling better and has been cleared for action. He's averaging just 1.4 points and 3.0 boards over his previous five games.

