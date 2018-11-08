Lakers' Tyson Chandler: Brings down nine rebounds in team debut
Chandler mustered just two points (1-4 FG) but added nine rebounds across 23 minutes in the Lakers' 114-110 win over the Timberwolves on Wednesday.
Chandler's homecoming was a successful one, as he provided his typically formidable presence on the boards. Two of his offensive rebounds in the final minute were critical to the Lakers preserving their slim lead, while his defense on Derrick Rose's three-point attempt with four seconds remaining essentially sealed the victory for Los Angeles. Chandler is likely to see an allotment of playing time similar to Wednesday's on the majority of nights moving forward, although JaVale McGee is expected to keep a hold on the top job at the five.
