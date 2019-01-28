Chandler (rest) will play Tuesday against the 76ers, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Chandler will be available for Tuesday's contest after being withheld from Sunday's game for rest purposes. The big man has seen his role dwindle over the past two weeks, as he's averaging just 3.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 12.2 minutes across his last six appearances.

