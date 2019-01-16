Chandler will start as expected Tuesday against the Bulls, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

With the Lakers losing seven of the past 10 games, coach Luke Walton seems to be looking for a spark. In starting Chandler over JaVale McGee, coach Walton pointed to Chandler's vocal leadership -- something that hasn't been as prominent with the starters since LeBron has been sidelined. It's not clear if this move will be permanent.