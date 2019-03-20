Chandler (DNP-Coach's Decision) did not see the floor during Tuesday's 115-101 loss to the Bucks.

Chandler was cleared to play for the first time since March 2 after sitting out the last couple weeks due to neck soreness. However, the 36-year-old veteran did not end up taking the court in this one. Based on the fact that the Lakers have slipped out of playoff contention, it's unlikely that coach Luke Walton calls upon Chandler much across the final 11 games of 2018-19.