Lakers' Tyson Chandler: Dominates boards off bench
Chandler contributed six points (2-4 FG, 2-6 FT) but added 15 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 24 minutes in the Lakers' 118-107 loss to the Clippers on Friday.
Chandler outpaced starter Ivica Zubac by five minutes and generated a team-high rebounding total. The 18-year veteran has been a force on the boards over the last two games, as he'd pulled down 10 rebounds as well Friday against the Kings. Chandler's production hasn't been anywhere near consistent, however, particularly on the offensive end. Therefore, his utility is primarily limited to deep formats and as a DFS punt option. Moreover, given that Zubac has shown nice upside in some recent games, it remains to be seen how the minutes at the five will be divided once JaVale McGee (illness) returns to action.
More News
-
Lakers' Tyson Chandler: Notches first December double-double•
-
Lakers' Tyson Chandler: Plays limited role Christmas Day•
-
Lakers' Tyson Chandler: Not listed among starters•
-
Lakers' Tyson Chandler: Will play Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Tyson Chandler: Questionable with back spasms•
-
Lakers' Tyson Chandler: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...