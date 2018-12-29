Chandler contributed six points (2-4 FG, 2-6 FT) but added 15 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 24 minutes in the Lakers' 118-107 loss to the Clippers on Friday.

Chandler outpaced starter Ivica Zubac by five minutes and generated a team-high rebounding total. The 18-year veteran has been a force on the boards over the last two games, as he'd pulled down 10 rebounds as well Friday against the Kings. Chandler's production hasn't been anywhere near consistent, however, particularly on the offensive end. Therefore, his utility is primarily limited to deep formats and as a DFS punt option. Moreover, given that Zubac has shown nice upside in some recent games, it remains to be seen how the minutes at the five will be divided once JaVale McGee (illness) returns to action.