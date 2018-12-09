Chandler posted four points (1-2 FG, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, a steal and an assist across 22 minutes in Friday's 111-88 win over the Grizzlies.

Chandler continues to grab rebounds at a torrid pace, and his total on Saturday was a season-high. The 35-year-old is getting every opportunity to turn back the clock, but with rumors of Anthony Davis swirling about, Chandler's success may be short-lived.