Lakers' Tyson Chandler: Game-time call vs. Bulls
Chandler (neck) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Chicago.
Chandler has missed the last three contests due to neck soreness, but he'll have a chance to get back on the court Tuesday night. His availability will likely be determined by how he feels during shootaround.
