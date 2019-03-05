Lakers' Tyson Chandler: Game-time call vs. Denver
Chandler (neck) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Chandler was held out of Monday night's matchup with the Clippers due to neck soreness, but he appears to be trending towards a return. The Lakers should update his status closer to Wednesday's tipoff.
More News
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...