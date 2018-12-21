Lakers' Tyson Chandler: Game-time decision with illness
Chandler is battling an illness and will be a game-time decision Friday, Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group reports.
The Lakers are currently battling the bug as JaVale McGee, LeBron James, Ivica Zubac and Chandler are all hampered with an illness. Chandler will be a game-time decision for Friday's matchup, per reports.
More News
-
Lakers' Tyson Chandler: Grabs seven boards in Sunday's loss•
-
Lakers' Tyson Chandler: Will start Sunday•
-
Lakers' Tyson Chandler: Dominates glass with 14 rebounds•
-
Lakers' Tyson Chandler: Records double-double off bench•
-
Lakers' Tyson Chandler: Grabs team-high 12 rebounds Saturday•
-
Lakers' Tyson Chandler: Brings down nine rebounds in team debut•
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...