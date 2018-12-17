Lakers' Tyson Chandler: Grabs seven boards in Sunday's loss
Chandler chipped in two points (1-3 FG), seven rebounds, two steals, and one block in 20 minutes during Sunday's 128-110 loss to the Wizards.
Chandler drew the start in place of JaVale McGee (illness). However, the veteran big man struggled to make much of an impact and ended up logging his usual load of minutes regardless. Chandler's presence has certainly been felt by the team, especially defensively, but he's only valuable in the deepest leagues.
