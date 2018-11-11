Chandler registered three points (1-2 FG, 1-4 FT), 12 rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot in 23 minutes during Saturday's 101-86 win over the Kings.

Chandler's addition spells terrible news for JaVale McGee, who looked like a fantasy darling until Chandler's signing. Coach Luke Walton has already expressed his desire to give McGee and Chandler equal time, which diminishes both of their values. While they will both still produce some decent rebound totals, a wait-and-see approach to Chandler is best until it's determined exactly how much of McGee's production will be absorbed.