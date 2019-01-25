Lakers' Tyson Chandler: Heads to bench
Chandler will come off the bench Thursday against Minnesota, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Chandler was held to just one point in eight minutes Monday against Golden State, so Ivica Zubac will get the start in his stead. Chandler had started each of his team's previous four contests prior to Thursday, averaging just 4.5 points and 5.0 rebounds over that stretch.
