Lakers' Tyson Chandler: Likely out Tuesday
Chandler is not expected to play in Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
It appears as though Chandler will still be active for Tuesday's regular season finale, and head coach Luke Walton said he will only play the veteran center if Chandler is strongly considering retirement after his final home game in Los Angeles. Regardless, the Lakers will operate with the frontcourt rotation of JaVale McGee, Mike Muscala, Moritz Wagner and Jonathan Williams for one final time Tuesday.
