Chandler is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.

Ivica Zubau got things going over the last two games, so he will remain in the starting lineup despite Chandler returning to action after sitting out Sunday's game with back spasms. It's not clear if Chandler remains limited by his injury, but either way, he has played 20 minutes in a game just once since playing 25 minutes against the Heat on Dec. 10.