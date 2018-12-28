Chandler finished with 11 points (4-4 FG, 3-4 FT) and 10 rebounds over 21 minutes Thursday against the Kings.

Chandler once again saw an uptick in minutes with JaVale McGee (illness) still on the shelf, and he responded by posting his first double-double since Nov. 30 against Dallas. The 36-year-old was held scoreless over 16 minutes in the Lakers previous contest Tuesday in Golden State, so it was good to see the big man bounce back from a poor showing. Given his 2.6 ppg average in December (12 games), it appears unlikely that Chandler will manage to replicate this type of scoring performance on a nightly basis, especially when McGee returns to action.