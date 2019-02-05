Chandler (rest) isn't included on the Lakers' injury report for Tuesday's game against the Pacers.

Chandler has sat out three of the Lakers' last five games for rest purposes, despite none of those contests coming as part of back-to-back sets. Though he'll be available Tuesday, he looks like the third man on the depth chart at center these days behind Ivica Zubac (finger)) and JaVale McGee.