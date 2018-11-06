Lakers' Tyson Chandler: Officially signs with Lakers

Chandler signed a contract with the Lakers on Tuesday.

The news of Chandler being bought out and intending to sign with the Lakers was known Saturday, but was not made official until Tuesday. He's slated for a backup role behind starter JaVale McGee, who is seeing 26.2 minutes per night. Kyle Kuzma has also been seeing significant time at center, and it's not immediately clear whose minutes will be affected most by Chandler's presence. From a fantasy perspective, Chandler is probably still worth avoiding in all but deeper leagues. Last year, he averaged 6.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 25.0 minutes. He may struggle to reach that kind of run this time around.