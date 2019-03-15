Lakers' Tyson Chandler: Out again Friday
Chandler (neck) is listed as out for Friday's game against Detroit, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
This will be Chandler's sixth straight absence Thursday with neck soreness, and there is no indication that a return is on the horizon for the big man. At this point, it's hard to find a good reason for the Lakers to bring the veteran center back with the season essentially lost.
