Lakers' Tyson Chandler: Plays limited role Christmas Day
Chandler (back) played 16 minutes off the bench and finished with zero points (0-1 FG), four rebounds and two steals Tuesday in the Lakers' 127-101 win over the Warriors.
After sitting out the Lakers' previous game Sunday against the Grizzlies with back spasms, Chandler returned to action in his familiar backup role, this time working behind Ivica Zubac while normal starter JaVale McGee (illness) remained sidelined. There probably won't be room in the rotation for one of Zubac or Chandler once McGee returns -- perhaps as soon as Thursday in Sacramento -- and at this point, it appears Zubac may have inched ahead of the veteran on the depth chart. While Chandler is a rugged, experienced post defender, Zubac's impressive production over the past three contests (17.7 points, 8.7 boards and 2.7 blocks in 32.0 minutes per game) might be too significant for coach Luke Walton to overlook.
