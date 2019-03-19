Chandler (neck) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against Milwaukee, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Chandler, who has missed the last seven games due to nursing neck soreness, will likely be a game-time call Tuesday against the Bucks. Missing 12 out of the last 17 games, the veteran center has found himself buried on the Lakers' depth chart especially after the acquisition of Mike Muscala as well as Kyle Kuzma filling the five-spot occasionally when the Lakers go with a "small" starting line-up.