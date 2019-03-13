Lakers' Tyson Chandler: Questionable for Thursday
Chandler (neck) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Raptors, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Chandler has missed the last four games due to a neck soreness and has been listed as questionable prior to each contest. There has been no indication that Chandler is close to returning but he will continue to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis.
